Ethel Winslow Benner, 100, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side in Waldoboro on Oct. 27, 2025. Ethel was born Aug. 3, 1925 in Nobleboro to Winfield Winslow and Grace Cunningham Winslow. Ethel was a hardworking woman. She began working on her family farm then worked for the Waldoboro Button Factory for several years and later as an assistant cook at Fieldcrest Manor Nursing Home.

She enjoyed getting out to shop, even if just for groceries. She loved trips out of state, especially to South Carolina. Ethel and her husband Wilbur took several day trips every week. She will be sadly missed by her loving family.

Ethel was predeceased by her loving husband, Wilbur Benner; three sisters; and a brother.

Ethel is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kee; grandchildren, Arthur Kee, Jeffrey Kee and his companion, Sandra Wallace, Kathy Kee Steeves and her husband, Troy, Cheryl Kee; great-grandchildren, Kassandra Batey-Kee and her wife, Adelia, Kristina Rand, Arthur Kee IV, Abbie Kee, Alex Kee, Danika Poland, Zachary Steeves; two step-great-grandchildren, Ryan Blastow and Shea Blastow; three great-great-grandchildren, Sophia Poland, Maverick Poland, Noah Rand; and niece, Shirley Hall.

A private family graveside service will be held at the German Protestant Cemetery in Waldoboro. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

