Eugene “Gene” Reynolds, age 92, of Georgetown, passed away on April 13, 2024 at his home. Born in Bath on April 17, 1931, to Alvah C. and Agnes M. (Powers) Reynolds. Gene was raised on the family farm in Georgetown and attended the Old Town Hall schoolhouse and graduated from Morse High School in 1950. Gene was a multi-sport athlete and a member of the National Honor Society.

After high school, he worked for Sears, Senters, and as a traffic manager for Hyde Windlass.

As a teenager, he worked for his uncle, Henry, on state roads across the area. Learning the craft of road construction led to his own business of Reynolds Construction/Paving, a business he ran with his sons and grandsons for 60 years.

He married Claire MacGillivary in February of 1951 and they were married for over 60 years, until her death in 2011. Together they raised their eight children in their Georgetown home.

Gene was a lifelong sports enthusiast, sponsoring Bath Little League teams (and taking them out for ice cream, win or lose.) When his kids were in school, he made sure the children of Georgetown were able to play basketball at the Bath Armory and take swim lessons at the YMCA, by driving the bus and coaching basketball. He followed his own kids and grandkids sports teams all around the state.

Gene played and coached a men’s softball team for many years as well as being an ASA umpire. He competed in the Senior Games (Field and Track) for many years when he was older. He supported all the New England pro teams, traveling with Claire to Ft. Meyers, Fla. to watch Red Sox spring training games. He was a 29-year season ticket holder for the Portland Sea Dogs, handing out baseballs that he recovered from behind the outfield wall to give to children in the stands.

He had many interests, especially a love of military history. He was an avid researcher of World War I and II. He gave talks on a variety of local historical subjects. One of his proudest endeavors was the writing of “Images of America: Georgetown,” all proceeds from the book sales were donated to the Georgetown Historical Society. He was instrumental in the fundraising for the GHS building.

Gene collected works of art by Maine artists, especially paintings and sculptures of William and Marguerite Zorach and their daughter, Dahlov Ipcar. He worked for the Zorach family doing landscaping, sometimes being paid with artwork.

In Georgetown, Gene was very active in his community as a school board member for over 20 years, recreation committee chairman, town constable, fire department captain, and road commissioner.

He was predeceased by his sister, Doris MacArthur; a special brother-in-law, Keith MacGillivary; and childhood friend, Clayton Heald.

Gene is survived by his sons, Eric (Denise), of Lisbon, David (Holly), of Georgetown, Todd (Michelle) of North Port, Fla., Wayne Benjamin, of Georgetown; his daughters, Debra Smith (Clint), of Bowdoinham, Darla Russell (Dennis), of Georgetown, Darcy Emerson (John), of Nobleboro, Heidi Grover (Danny), of Wiscasset; grandchildren, Adrienne Leeman, Daniel Lowell, Ethan Russell, Meaghan Gonsior, Tyler Russell, Hannah Stewart, Kyle Emerson, Haley Murphy, Corey Reynolds, Elyse Johnston, Evan Reynolds, Kelsey Grover, Cameron Grover, Logan Grover, Mark Reynolds, and Samuel Reynolds; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Thank you to Dr. Hjorths’s office for your care of our father.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Five Islands or the Georgetown Historical Society in Gene’s honor.

Visiting hours will be Friday, May 10, 2024 from 6-8 p.m. at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024 at 2 p.m. at the Georgetown Community Center, 19 Old Schoolhouse Road, Georgetown. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

