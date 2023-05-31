Eugene F. Winchenbach, 80, passed away at home in Waldoboro on May 21, 2023 with his family by his side, after a long battle with cancer. Eugene was born Sept. 16, 1942 in Waldoboro to Ralph and Beatrice Winchenbach and was the oldest of 14 children.

He grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. When he turned 18 he joined the Army National Guard and was stationed in Fort Bliss, Texas. He married his love, Sylvia Doherty, in 1962 and had four sons. He worked at Crowe Rope in Warren for many years. But mostly he loved digging clams and being on the water. He was always the joy of a party. He loved everyone and everyone loved him.

Gene is predeceased by parents, Ralph and Beatrice Winchenbach; sons, Corey and Duane Winchenbach; brothers, Ralph Jr., Allen, and Larry; sisters, Veronica and Mariel; step granddaughter, Samantha Flint; and his companion, Sharon Elliot, whom he took care of until he no longer could. They passed away on the same day and same time. They definitely waited for each other.

He is survived by Sylvia, the mother of his children; sisters, Linda Winchenbach, of Warren, Charlene Boyington and husband, Ralph, Sandra Soule, Patricia Isabel, Beatrice Quintal and husband, Louie, all of Waldoboro, and Darlene Grierson, of Rockland; brothers, Montgomery Winchenbach, of Rockland and Dale Winchenbach, of Waldoboro; grandson, Nicky and his children, Zachery, Jonathon, and Leanna; granddaughter, Kristina and her children, Mason, Zander, and Brooklyn; grandchildren, Amanda, Brent, and Damien; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and Sharon’s daughters, Bobby Lee and Stacy.

We would like to thank David Reed and Jap Witham for your kindness to Gene. We would also like to thank everyone from the Sussman House and Direct Cremation of Belfast for all your help and kindness.

A celebration of life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023, at the Warren Odd Fellows Hall at 37 Camden Road in Warren. If you would like, please bring a story, photos, and a dish to share.

