Eugene H. Thomas, 90, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2024, at the Breakwater Commons in Rockland. Eugene was born on July 8, 1934, in Manorville, Pa., to Thomas Charles Thomas and Nettie Amanda (Moore) Thomas.

Eugene grew up in Pennsylvania and attended local schools, graduating from Kittanning High School in the class of 1952. Eugene served in the United States Air Force from 1955-1956. After being honorably discharged from the military, Eugene attended Indiana University receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1959 and his master’s degree in 1964.

Eugene met Lois Jeffreys in Indiana, Pa. and they were married on June 14, 1958 and raised three children, Mark, Kimberly, and Kelly.

Eugene was a music teacher in Pennsylvania from 1959-1965, New Jersey from 1965-1990, and in Maine from 1990-2003. Eugene taught all ages from kindergarten to college. He was also a Minister of Music and a tenor soloist in numerous churches for 45 years.

Eugene was also a guide for wilderness canoe trips, he was a water safety instructor, and a director of summer camps.

Eugene was predeceased by his parents; and wife, Lois.

Eugene is survived by his son, Mark Thomas and wife, Annie Wotton; daughters, Kimberly Polasek and her husband, Bruce, and Kelly Maris. He had five grandchildren, Stephanie Pierce, Nicole Thomas, Daniel Thomas, Ivy Maris, and Luke Polasek; and three great-grandchildren, Cyrus Edgecomb, and Ezlyn and Malia Pierce.

There will be a time of visitation on July 17, 2024 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., in Waldoboro. A memorial service will be held on July 18, 2024 at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, in Waldoboro, with a burial to follow at the German Cemetery in Waldoboro.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, in Waldoboro. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Eugene or to share a picture or story, please visit Eugene’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

