Eugene William Bowman, 70, of Augusta, passed away May 8, 2020 in Augusta after a brief illness. He was born at Augusta General Hospital on Jan. 16, 1950 to Carl and Virginia Miller Bowman.

He grew up in Washington and attended schools there. After school he worked on several farms taking care of chickens and doing other farm chores. He also worked at Lippman’s Poultry Plant and Wal-Mart, both in Augusta.

He was a devoted son to his parents and visited them every day up until their death in 1998.

He was predeceased by his parents; and sisters, Carla Richards, in 1993, and Twyla Perry, in 2016.

He is survived by sisters, Patricia Shuman of Waldoboro, Barbara and Doug Jackson of Florida, and Ionne and Darrell Allen of Winterport; brothers, Kirk Bowman of Clinton and Wyatt Bowman of Portland; and several nieces and nephews.

No services are being held.

