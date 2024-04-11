Eulalia “Uky” A. Barry, 81, Bath, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at the Horizons in Brunswick.

She was born in Bath on Dec. 11, 1942, a daughter of Royden D. and Charlotte (Greenleaf) Haines Sr. In 1962 she graduated from Morse High School. She married Raymond Barry and they lived in Bath. She was employed at Stinson’s Cannery in Bath and as a nurse doing home care. She was later employed at Bath Iron Works.

She was predeceased by her husband, Raymond D. Barry; two brothers, Ardene Haines and Royden Haines; two sisters, Remona Pearson and Arnola Mullins; and twins, Anthony and Nola.

She is survived by one daughter, Wendy Morris and her husband, Jason, of Wiscasset; one son, Alan Barry and his wife, Clevette, of Brunswick; one sister, Dolores Fitzgerald, of Bath; six grandchildren, William Pinkham and his wife, Crystal, of Durham, Michael Barry, of Brunswick, David Jacobs and his wife, Kate, of Topsham, Nicole Frye and her husband, Bryce, of Wiscasset, Raymond Barry and his wife, Katrina, of Brunswick, and Heather Barry, of Brunswick; a cousin, Annette Lowry; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the CHANS Hospice, Dionne Commons, and Horizons for the loving care for our mom.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath. Entrance to the cemetery is off the Old Brunswick Road. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

