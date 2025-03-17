Eunice Flagg, 92, of Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 just one week shy of her 93rd birthday, with her family by her side. She was born in Warren on March 19, 1932 to Mildred and Montell Ross Sr. and grew up in North Waldoboro.

She walked a couple of miles to attend a one-room schoolhouse on Feylers Corner Road in Waldoboro and later graduated from Waldoboro High School in 1950. She met Frank Flagg at a Grange dance and they fell in love, got married, and lived in Jefferson on a small dairy farm, where they raised three children.

Eunice loved life, and enjoyed her family, playing cards, dominoes, cribbage, and Shut the Box with anyone who would play with her. She loved bingo and playing the slots on her birthday at the casino with her nephew Mark Ross, who was born on her birthday.

She enjoyed going on trips with her granddaughter, Carrie Reynolds, especially when she took her to a Daniel O’Donnell concert, where she got to hold his hands and tell him how much she loved his music.

She was always on the move, never sitting still for very long, including when she was on the road. She was known for having a lead foot. She lived on her own and did all her own cooking, laundry, and dishes up until the time of her death.

She made the best peanut butter fudge for every family gathering, birthday, and Christmas.

She loved to cook huge meals for family and friends, and when serving food, she always gave a generous “Grammie” portion. No one ever went away hungry.

She was a past master of Willow Grange No. 366 of Jefferson and past state junior deputy of the Maine State Grange. She was a grange member for over 75 years. She held the position of Worthy Matron of Lakeview Chapter 179 Eastern Star in Jefferson. She held many different offices in both fraternal organizations.

She was secretary for Mr. Snow, who was superintendant of schools. She was a past Jefferson town clerk and ran the office out of her home on the farm. She then worked for the state, in legislative research and later health and human services. After retiring, she worked part time in the kitchen at the Jefferson Village School, proofread town reports for Lincoln County Publishing Co., worked at Reggie’s Sausage stands on the Maine Fair circuit, and worked at Spear’s Farm.

She was a Florida snowbird in the winter, where she enjoyed playing shuffleboard, bowling, musical entertainment in the park, and watching sky diving in Zephyrhills.

She was the only girl in a family with five brothers, who toughened her up. She was a fighter when it came to medical issues. She had a hip replaced at age 90, survived pneumonia in November, COVID in January, and gallbladder surgery in March, but was not strong enough to fight an infection after surgery.

She is predeceased by her husband, Frank; brothers, George Ross, Frederick Ross, Montell Ross Jr., and Douglas Ross; and special friend, Leo McMullen. She is survived by brother, Donald (Pat), of Warren; daughters, Brenda Holden (Tim), of Winthrop, and Paula Roberts (Chris), of Damariscotta; son, Darryl Flagg (Rhonda), of Jefferson; grandchildren, Carrie Reynolds (Meredith), of Augusta, John Roberts (Kristen), of Damariscotta, Stephen Flagg (Amanda), of Jefferson, Allan Roberts (Allison), of Damariscotta, and Justine Hawkes (Cory), of Harpswell; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Flagg and Ellie Flagg, of Jefferson, Matthew Roberts, James Roberts, Thomas Roberts, and Michaela Roberts, all of Damariscotta; and a large extended family.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 4 at 3 p.m. at Orff’s Corner Community Church in Waldoboro. Attendees are invited to share stories of her life. A private burial service will be held in the spring at Shepherd’s Cemetery in Jefferson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Jefferson Historical Society or the Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Flagg family, please visit Eunice’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

