Eva Virginia Grace, 72, of Wiscasset, passed away on the morning of March 26, 2023, at the Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, after a period of declining health. Born in Providence, R.I. on March 11, 1951, she was the daughter of Andrew and Yvonne Vaccaro.

Born and raised in Rhode Island, she attended schools there and graduated from Central High school in 1969. In 2011 she retired and moved to Maine with her husband, Kenny, to be closer to her family, especially her grandchildren.

Eva truly enjoyed music, and she loved going to gigs and watching her husband play the bass! The music business was a huge part of her life, and her second family. She was always ready to hit the dance floor and have a grand time.

She loved to cook, and it was her passion. She always held gatherings, holiday dinners, birthday dinners, and “just because” dinners. Pulling people together with her delicious food was one of her favorite things to do. Everyone could smell Eva’s cooking down the block. She also enjoyed reading and playing games, and loved watching her Lifetime movies and The Bachelor.

Eva or “Nana the goddess,” loved her family more than anything in the world. She lived for her family, especially her littles. She never missed a holiday, game, event, or birthday; she was always there. She never let her health conditions stop her, and always pulled through so she wouldn’t miss a thing. She was the strongest, most loving woman we all knew.

Eva had a heart of gold, and anyone who had the pleasure to meet her was blessed. She was truly one of a kind, and loved so deeply. She was the one her family could all call and know they would receive no judgment, just pure unconditional love.

Toward the end of her life, her health issues got the best of her. She fought so hard for so long, but we are a little at peace knowing she is no longer in pain. Our sweet angel, please watch over us, as you always have. This isn’t goodbye, this is we’ll see you soon. We love you. Always and forever our sunshine.

She was predeceased by her father, Andrew Vaccaro; her mother, Yvonne Vaccaro; and a sister-in-law, Valerie Vaccaro.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Grace, of Wiscasset; son, Francis Brown, of Rhode Island; daughter, Jennifer Grace, of Wiscasset; grandchildren, Brittany Waite and her husband, Josh Waite, of Wiscasset, Jailee Grace and her husband, Cameron Daly of Wiscasset, and Aaron Derocher, of Gardiner; great-grandchildren and her pride and joy, Dominic and Kinsley Waite, Levi Daly, and a baby on the way in September; brothers, Gerald and his wife, Janine Vaccaro, Andy Paul and partner, Angela Wood, and Michael Vaccaro; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service to remember Eva will be held at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday, April 5 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

