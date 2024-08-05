Evelyn Bennett, 89, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2024, at camp as she sat with her daughter, enjoying the sights and sounds of nature.

Evelyn was born on March 8, 1935 in South Jefferson, daughter to Doris and Merton Bosworth. She had four brothers, Richard, Vernon, Clifford, and Kenneth. She attended Lincoln Academy, where she enjoyed playing in the band and was voted “best eyelashes” her senior year. She graduated class of 1952 and later that year married Cyrus Bennett and had six children. She lived briefly in New Jersey, but then returned to Maine living in Newcastle, Jefferson, and Farmingdale. Evelyn worked as a Mental Health Worker III at Augusta Mental Health Institute. In 1984 she was recognized as employee of the year. She retired in 1991 after 30 years.

Evelyn had many hobbies over the years. In the 1950s she raced motorboats and in her retirement she went camping and four wheeling with Cyrus. She loved gardening and built many stone walls and beautiful gardens at her home in Jefferson. She knitted, crocheted, and sewed, making hats and mittens for her children and grandchildren. She handmade Barbie doll clothes and Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls. She enjoyed miniatures, making multiple doll houses with working lights, real shingles, and furniture. She loved to do puzzles (no puzzle was too difficult) and read mystery novels. Later in life, she discovered Diamond Dot Art. She made multiple pieces to give as gifts and shortly before her passing she completed the Last Supper which contained over 43,000 diamond dots.

Evelyn attended Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Whitefield and was baptized by Pastor Wright in 2000.

Evelyn was predeceased by her parents, husband, and brothers, as well as four of her children: Faith Bennett (infant), Michael Bennett Sr., Dale Bennett, and Michelle (Bennett) Dubord.

She is survived by two daughters: Sharon Park and husband, Richard, of Norridgewock, and Christine Fortin and husband, Joseph, of Albion; 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

Thank you to the staff at Woodlands Assisted Living in Waterville, where she resided the last two years, as well as the MGMC Hospice team who cared for her since April. Evelyn thoroughly enjoyed all the visits from the hospice nurses and aides. A special thank you to Robert Dohner, DO as well as Nancy Zurbach, MD, and Kate Anderson, MD.

Please join us in celebrating Evelyn’s life on Aug. 18, 2024 from 2-4 p.m. at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., in Gardiner, with burial immediately following at Hopkins Cemetery in Jefferson. If your garden has an abundance of flowers, please bring a handful or grab a bouquet of fresh flowers enroute. Vases will be provided – let’s fill the room with beautiful flowers in honor of Evelyn and her love of gardening.

To view Evelyn’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit staplesfuneralhome.com.

