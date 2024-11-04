Evelyn Louise Hanson, 93, of Wiscasset, passed away on Nov. 1, 2024 at LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus.

Evelyn was born in Bath, Feb. 8, 1931, the daughter of William A. and Helen Erskine Gorham. She was educated in Wiscasset Schools and graduated from Wiscasset Academy.

In 1950, Evelyn married Millard E. Hanson Jr. and they made their home in Wiscasset.

Mrs. Hanson was employed as secretary to the principal at Wiscasset High School from 1968 until her retirement in 1991. She is survived by two daughters, Nancy James and her husband, Timothy, of Wiscasset and Sally Daggett, of Woolwich; a son, William Hanson and his wife, Linda, of Wiscasset; five grandchildren: Eric Hanson and his wife, Lindsay, Craig Hanson and his wife, Mackenzie, Colin Flaherty and his wife, Caitlyn, Caitlin Flaherty, and Kara Griffin and her, husband, Conrad; her great-granddaughters: Lydia and Rosalyn Hanson, Evelyn Griffin, and Olive Flaherty; four great-grandsons: Bridger and Felix Hanson, and Easton and Emmett Griffin; also several nieces and nephews. Evelyn was predeceased by her husband; and her sister, Eva Russell.

At her request, there will be no service.

If desired, contributions may be made to the scholarship fund at Wiscasset Middle High School, 272 Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, ME 04578.

Arrangements by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath, ME 04530. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

