Evelyn May (Simmons) Reed, 89, of Waldoboro, finally found peace on Jan. 22, 2025 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was born on March 19, 1935 in Waldoboro, the daughter of Pearl A. and Ida M. (Sprague) Simmons.

Evelyn grew up on the Reef Road along with her 10 siblings and attended local schools until she married her one and only true love, Albert H. Reed, on Sept. 3, 1952. This marked the beginning of the first half of their journey as they navigated Albert’s Navy career together, living on Naval bases in places like Florida, South Carolina, and Puerto Rico. They also began their family, first proudly welcoming their only son, David, and later their eldest daughter, Melissa.

After Albert retired from the Navy, the family moved back to the Reef Road in Waldoboro, starting the second half of their journey and expanding their family to include their youngest daughter, Tanya. Evelyn also took classes to become a CNA, and began working at Fieldcrest Manor Nursing Home. She thoroughly enjoyed working at Fieldcrest all the way to retirement and made it a priority to treat the residents with care and respect.

Evelyn loved living on the Reef Road surrounded by other family members that also made their homes there. One of her favorite things to do, in addition to raising her children, was getting together with her siblings and their spouses to reminisce and play cards. Although Evelyn often appeared to be quiet and reserved, during these get-togethers the silliness and laughter would erupt, especially when she would unexpectedly slap the table and let out a loud “Whoo!” after an excellent hand of cards. She also enjoyed taking family trips to Kokadjo (goin’ moosin’ and even running from bears once), being a quiet presence at her children’s events, feeding her birds and deer, and growing flowers. Evelyn and Albert enjoyed their forever home together until his passing in 2006, after almost 54 years of marriage.

Evelyn showed her love for her family in the gentlest of ways, but it was reliable and unwavering. As Alzheimer’s gradually took over her abilities and memories, it remained evident that it couldn’t take some of the most adored aspects of her. In fact, her laughter was vibrant and infectious and her verbal expressions of love were abundant and warm. Her declarations of love extended to all those who were nearby, including her caretakers at Quarry Hill, Knox Memory Care Unit, and Breakwater Commons. Her family is grateful to those who shared their love and compassion with her during her time in their safe keeping. Our hearts are full knowing Evelyn received the same level of care that she so willingly gave to her own residents once upon a time. We are also grateful to Evelyn’s extended family who returned her unconditional love by providing comfort on the other end of the phone or with in-person visits, your kindness and patience made a meaningful difference.

Remaining to cherish Evelyn’s memory are her son, David Reed, of Bremen; two daughters, Melissa Reed Pierce and husband, Don Pierce, of Bristol, and Tanya (Reed) Young and husband, Mike Young, of Waldoboro; sibling, Wendell (Billy) Simmons, of Waldoboro; sisters-in-law, Ruth Benner, of Rockland, and Barbara Simmons, of Waldoboro; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Reed; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding Evelyn in death are husband, Albert Reed; and siblings, Lester Simmons, Madeline Ross, Thomas Simmons, Dorothy Jackson, Pearl Simmons, Stanley Simmons, Diane Grenier, Rose Hill, and Wayne Simmons.

Stable, supportive, and, most of all, kind, are a few words that capture the essence of Evelyn. She was cherished by all who knew her and she will be deeply missed. May everyone who loved Evelyn find comfort in knowing that she loved them just as much in return.

A family gathering will be held in the spring for a graveside service to honor and celebrate Evelyn’s life. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider making a tribute donation to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 (alz.org) in her memory.

Mom, your memory will live in our hearts forever. We are deeply grateful for your love and unwavering presence in our lives!

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

