Evelyn “Nancy” (Brewer) McKnight, born Jan. 21, 1933, daughter of Archie and Julia (Alley) Brewer of Boothbay Harbor, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta, with her two daughters by her side.

She worked from a young age to help purchase extras for the family; from working at The Bargain Center in Quincy, Mass., to working as a chambermaid at various Boothbay Harbor motels, to working in housekeeping at Cove’s Edge for many years.

She loved lawn sales and spent a good deal of time going to them with her great-grandson and anyone else that would go. She was a regular bingo player when she had someone to go with her. She enjoyed collecting cardinals, pocketbooks, Betty Boop memorabilia, porcelain dolls, and furniture. She loved having children around her and always looked forward to getting updated photos to display. She always had popsicles and treats for when the kids popped in. She was a lover of small dogs and had at least one at any given time for most of her life.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Ralph McKnight and Alton Hitchcock; as well as her grandsons, Gerard Baldacchino Jr. and Brock Davis.

She is survived by her four children, Sheila Baldacchino of Bristol, James McKnight of Damariscotta, David McKnight of Florida, and Brenda Myers of Grand Prairie, Texas; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A private service will be held for her family. She will be laid to rest in the Bristol Mills Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

