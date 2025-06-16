Evelyn Pulsifer Baxter passed away on Sept. 19, 2024 at age 91 in Floresville, Texas.

Born on March 6, 1933 in Portland to Elroy and Inez Merchant Pulsifer, she graduated from Deering High School in 1951, graduated from the Maine Medical Center School of Nursing in 1954, and earned a B.A. in education from the University of Maine in 1971.

Evelyn married William Baxter on June 4, 1955, celebrating 57 years together until his passing in 2012.

She worked as a nurse at various hospitals in Maine from 1954-1966 and an elementary school teacher from 1968-1986. In later years she developed an expertise in cross-stitch and embroidery, giving lessons, running a craft supplies shop in Bath, and selling her work at the Pemaquid Craft Co-op. But first and foremost, she teamed with her pastor husband in their ministry – as Sunday school teacher, choir director, and many other roles – at several Baptist churches in Maine until they retired in 1994.

Evelyn was a member of the First Baptist Church in Nobleboro and the First Baptist Church in Rockport, Texas. A winter resident in Fulton Texas since 1996, she was active in her church until her late 80s.

Until he passed in 2012, she and William spent summers on Damariscotta Lake in Jefferson in a cottage she and William built themselves (with help from many friends) over the years.

An active traveler, she and William visited all 50 states and several Canadian provinces, traveled to England, France, and Switzerland in Europe, and Madagascar in Africa. She had a way of connecting with people and was quick to adapt to unfamiliar places and customs.

A celebration of life will be held at the First Baptist Church in Nobleboro on June 21 at 2 p.m.

