Evelyn R. Gifford

at

Evelyn R. Gifford, 96, passed away Dec. 26, 2020.

Evelyn grew up in Bristol Mills, the daughter of David B. Hall and Nettie Roxanna Creamer Hall and was one of six children.

In 1940 Evelyn married Kenneth H. Gifford and moved to Louds Island where they lived until 1962 when they moved to Round Pond.

Evelyn was predeceased by her parents; husband; siblings; one grandson; and one great-grandson.

She is survived by her daughters, Patricia E. Irish and husband Ted of Boothbay Harbor, and Alice J. Poland of Damariscotta; one son, Gerald K. Gifford and wife Gayle of Nobleboro; as well as 13 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A private gathering will be held in the spring.

Those who wish to remember Evelyn are invited to donate to the United Methodist Church in Round Pond.

