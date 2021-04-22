Evelyn Reynolds, mom, nana, grandmother, bunny, all the names she carried throughout her life, passed away at the age of 83 at her home in Union on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Evelyn was born on Nov. 4, 1937 in Calais to Clarence C. Colpitts and Thelma A. (Comeau) Colpitts.

A full warm house where everyone is welcome, everyone is loved and everyone is accepted; you walk through the doors and you are family, you are loved no matter what you do, or did, we keep you safe and we protect you. No questions asked. Nana imprinted that in each of us, be kind, be honest and just love. If she didn’t like something you knew it, if she would do something differently you knew it, but she always advised with comfort and support rather than judgment. Ensuring you would not make the same mistake again, but solidifying you were loved regardless. This woman was fierce, she loved with her whole heart always, and never wasted a second on things that do not matter. Thank you for every moment, for every late night chat, for every laugh and for every lesson. Our hearts have a hole but we won’t dwell on that.

Night, Night Nana.

Evelyn is predeceased by her husband, Paul Reynolds; and son, Jeffrey Reynolds. She is survived by her children, Karen Berry and husband Bob, Susan Dugas and husband Jerry, and Greg Reynolds and wife Jackie; grandchildren, Tiffany Branco and husband Matt, Jeremy Reynolds and wife Jamien, Jared Benner and wife Courtney, Joshua Berry and wife Jessica, Shawn Berry and wife Courtney and Steven Reynolds and wife Kendra; great-grandchildren, Ava Berry, Laurali Reynolds, Grady Berry, Aiden Benner, Ellie Benner, Alden Berry and Austin Berry; and siblings, Ronald Wallace and wife Annette and Rose Faulkner and husband Richard.

At Evelyn’s request there will be no services. The family will say their final goodbyes at her graveside.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

