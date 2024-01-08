Everett Thomas Albee, 84, of Alna, died Dec. 31, 2023. He was born on Aug. 25, 1939 in Damariscotta, oldest son of Maynard and Christina (Reynolds) Albee.

He graduated from Morse High School in Bath in 1957. He went on to work at Bath Iron Works and served in the United States Navy. On June 5, 1965 he married Patricia (Conlogue) Albee and worked as a quality control engineer at multiple nuclear power plants across the United States and Canada. After retiring from Hanford Nuclear Reservation in Richland, Wash., he moved back home to Alna, where he embraced his roots as a ninth-generation farmer. In 2019, he took a significant step by transitioning the farm into a Forever Farm, a testament to his deep connection and respect for the land.

A devoted family man, Everett, known as Tom to friends and family, exuded charisma. He was a kind, generous, and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He found joy in family, farming, farmers markets, and smart conversations.

Predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Patricia (Conlogue) Albee; and son, Loren M. Albee, Tom is survived by his daughters, Christina P. Albee and husband, Gregg Goldsholl, of Larchmont, N.Y., and Laurie P. Albee, of Nashville, Tenn. He leaves behind cherished grandchildren, Clare, Grace, Emily, and Abigail; as well as great-grandchild, Astrid; and siblings, Judy Albee, Walter Albee and wife, April, and Carole Hill and husband, John.

A celebration of life will be held from 6- 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., in Bath with military honors at 6:45 p.m. and a Masonic service at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service at clcambulanceservice.org, Alna Fire Station, 1579 Alna Road, Alna ME 04535, or the Wiscasset, Waterville & Farmington Railway at wwfry.org.

Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

