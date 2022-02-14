Evie Graham, of Jefferson, died unexpectedly on Feb. 6, 2022, from complications related to the heart. She will be missed beyond measure by her devoted partner Ewa Prokopiuk and Evie’s two sons Erik and Christian Graham. The kindness and care that Evie directed towards her family radiated such a heartfelt thoughtfulness that it will surely live on undiminished in the lives of her loved ones.

Evie was born in Galesburg, Ill., on Oct. 20, 1943, and she came to Maine in 1980 from Colorado, where she had been a journalist with the Aspen Times. She loved that work and spoke of her tenure there as an especially vibrant time in her creative work life. Once in Maine, she completed her undergraduate degree at Goddard College and went on to earn a master’s degree in writing from Vermont College of Fine Arts.

She had great facility of mind and could be a spellbinding atlas of random knowledge. This served her well as she was avid about her weekly New York Times crossword puzzle or the Trivial Pursuit gatherings at the 1812 Farmhouse. She loved books and was a voracious reader. She kept abreast of current events and was not without well-informed opinions about the ever shifting political landscape.

Evie was passionate about sports and a steady member of the tennis and golf communities here in the Midcoast. Along with her partner Ewa they were a formidable team on the court or on the links. Evie will be truly missed by her wide circle of sporting compatriots.

A fitting memorial will be planned in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Evie’s memory to the Twin Village Food Bank, P.O. Box 333, Damariscotta, ME 04543; or to the Jefferson Food Bank, P.O. Box 208, Jefferson, ME 04348.

