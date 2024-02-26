Faith Louise (Roberts) Ball, 88, of Nobleboro, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 22, 2024, surrounded by her three children. Faith was born on July 19, 1935, in Milbridge, to Guy and Myra (Hinckley) Roberts. She graduated as class salutatorian from Milbridge High School in 1953. Graduating Gorham State Teachers College in 1957, Faith began her 27-year teaching career in Connecticut. Returning to Maine, she taught at Miller and Friendship Street schools in Waldoboro until her retirement.

Music was a very important part of Faith’s life. Faith learned to play piano at the age of nine and evolved into a gifted pianist. She continued her musical talents by attending summer music camp Tanglewood, playing in her classroom for sing-alongs with her students, and accompanying in various local piano bars and churches.

One of the things Faith was most proud of was playing piano for Medomak Valley High School’s musical, “Godspell.” Shortly after her surgery for breast cancer, Ted LaLiberty, Medomak’s drama director, asked her to play piano for the musical. This helped her to heal physically and emotionally.

Faith continued to entertain with her musical talents until her final months. Music was a source of healing and strength for her.

Faith enjoyed traveling in the U.S. and abroad. She even drove a camper cross-country with her best friend, Peggy, experiencing many adventures along the way.

She was an ardent collector and seller of antiques and memorabilia for years. Faith was also an avid reader.

She had a long-time volunteer commitment at People to People clothing exchange in Damariscotta.

Faith was old school as she so enjoyed corresponding with friends and family. She took great joy in sending out handwritten letters and cards and was delighted when she received letters and cards back. She was a fierce Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit competitor.

Faith was an animal lover. She held a special place in her heart for dogs; owned many dogs throughout her life and often donated at local shelters. Abby cat came to her as a stray and was a wonderful companion.

Faith loved spending time with family and grandchildren. When her kids were younger, she had such fond memories of summering at Moody’s cabins, and later at family camps on Damariscotta Lake, Sheepscot Lake in Palermo, and Trickey Pond in Naples.

Faith was predeceased by her parents; brother, David A. Sawyer, of Townsend, Mass.; former husband and friend, David M. Yates, of Bristol.

Faith is survived by her three children, Philip and wife, Lisa, of South Berwick; daughters, Joanna and companion, Christine, of Damariscotta, and Kristen and husband, Robert, of Wakefield, R.I.; granddaughters, Amanda (Philip), Maddie and Isabella (Joanna), Stephanie and husband, Ryan (Kristen), Laura and husband, Frank, (Kristen), Rebecca (Kristen); two great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Theresa Sawyer, of Townsend, Mass; nephew, Jonathan Sawyer and wife, Stacy, of New Ipswich, N.H.; nephew, Joseph Sawyer, of Townsend, Mass.; former husband and friend, Michael Ball, of Nobleboro; sister in-law and dear friend, Eola Ann, of Rockland.

Faith was never one for fanfare, so at her request there will be no service. A celebration of her life with family and friends to be held this spring at her home with a private graveside service in Milbridge this summer.

Heartfelt thanks to Maine Health Hospice – Val, Kathe, Kim, and Georgia, and to her wonderful caregivers, Barbie, Irene, Tina, and Shami.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org/donate or any charity which helps animals.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit Faith’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

