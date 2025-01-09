Faith Hanley Bailey, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, surrounded by her family members.

Born in Gardner on Aug. 1, 1935, Faith was the daughter of the late Gerard Keating Hanley and Phyllis (Browne) Hanley. Faith graduated from Saint Joseph Academy (high school) in Portland. She later graduated from Mount Saint Mary College in Hooksett, N.H., in 1957 with a bachelor’s in English. Faith was offered a fellowship to graduate school at Catholic University to continue her studies in English but forwent the opportunity after she met the love of her life, Richard W. Bailey. Faith worked on the library staff at Lamont Library at Harvard University from 1957 to 1959. Faith married Richard on June 13, 1959. Faith traveled the country and world with Richard for the next 20 years as a Marine wife. They lived and raised their family on almost every Marine Corps base from Quantico, Va., to Camp Pendleton, Calif. The highlight of her travels was living for three years in Cape Town, South Africa, where she met many of her best friends in life.

Faith loved literature and was considered the most well-read person by all who knew her. She collected hundreds of books and always had an eye for rare ones. She loved the Boston Red Sox and Ted Williams in particular. As a girl, Faith loved to keep score of Red Sox games and later share the highlights with her father. Over the years, she met several Red Sox players, including Pedro Martinez and Luis Tiant. Faith loved Ireland and visited several times. She enjoyed looking for family and hearing the stories of her ancestors.

Faith worked in several professions over the years. One of her favorite jobs was as the executive assistant to the Dean of Student Affairs at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish, where she served for over 10 years. She met and was loved by several generations of students attending Saint Joseph’s College.

The absolute love of her life was her family. Faith loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the hundreds of Hanley’s throughout the area. She hosted family gatherings throughout the year and loved to hear stories from her family. Finally, Faith loved her cats, mostly Maine Coon cats.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Lieutenant Colonel Richard W. Bailey Sr. USMC (ret.); her son, Richard W. “Will” Bailey Jr. and his wife, Marcia Sayward Bailey; her son, Colonel Timothy J. Bailey USMC (ret.) and his wife, Julie Ford Bailey; and her daughter, Bridget M. Bailey. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren, Ashlee and her husband, Jonathan, Alexander and his wife, Corey, Lauren and her husband, Michael, Connor and his fiancé, Emily, and Abigail and her husband, Tommy; and her great-grandchildren, Ronan, Xavier, Miles, Rory, and Shea. Faith will be dearly missed by her brothers, G. Gregory Hanley and Mark Hanley.

The Bailey family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Avita of Brunswick for the loving care they provided to Faith.

Services: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Saint Patrick’s Church in Newcastle on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at 10 a.m., immediately followed by a reception to celebrate Faith’s life in the church hall. In lieu of flowers, in Faith’s memory, contributions may be directed to the Richard W. & Faith H. Bailey Endowed Scholarship at Saint Joseph’s College in Standish. Honoring Faith Hanley Bailey – Supporters | Saint Joseph’s College of Maine or mail to: Advancement, Saint Joseph’s College, 278 Whites Bridge Road, Standish, ME 04084. Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home in Richmond.

