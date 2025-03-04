Falecia Lauran Potter, 27, of Whitefield, passed away at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, on the afternoon of Feb. 26, 2025 with her loving husband by her side. She was born in Augusta on April 28, 1997.

On May 14, 2022, she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She almost completed her master’s degree in nursing education, and was currently in her last semester of the program. Falecia worked at Maine General in Augusta as a nurse, and was working at UMA as an educator. Nursing was a huge part of her life.

On Feb. 14, 2018 she married her high school sweetheart, John Potter III. Together they welcomed daughters, Autumn and Lilyanna. She loved weekend adventures, apple picking, Maine Maple Sundays, and other excursions with her family. She put her family above anything else

Falecia enjoyed traveling, reading, going for walks with her family, taking her girls to dance, being by the ocean, and spending time with friends.

She is survived by her loving husband, John Potter, of Whitefield; daughters, Autumn and Lilyanna; her father, Timothy Dupont; and best friends, Angel, Brooke, and Mary.

A celebration of Falecia’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Potter children, 96 Benner Lane, Whitefield, ME 04353.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

