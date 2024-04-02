Fern Melissa (Weston) Heath, 82, of Searsmont, passed away peacefully at the Sussman House in Rockport surrounded by family, on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at 9:30 p.m.

Fern was born on Jan. 14, 1942 in Kingman, to Linn G. Weston Sr. and Melissa A. (Dyer) Weston.

Throughout her childhood and as a young adult, she lived in numerous places and states, including: Maine, Michigan, California, and Texas.

Coming back to Maine in 1960, she met and married Warren Heath Jr. on Sept. 17, 1961.

Fern worked in an administrative, secretarial capacity for many years in multiple different businesses and industries.

Fern loved music and her flute, and played with passion for many years in the Lincolnville Band, and others.

She was a Sunday school teacher in her local church for many years.

She was also passionate about genealogy, and the research and connections that brings.

Above all, Fern really enjoyed spending time with her family.

In her later years, Fern and “Junior” liked to go on their daily rides for their afternoon coffee and Dairy Queen lunch.

Fern is predeceased by her parents; her brother, Donald McDonald; her daughter, Melody Ann Trundy; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Fern is survived by: her husband of 62-plus years, Warren Heath Jr.; brother, Linn Weston; sister, Margaret Nickerson; son, Warren Heath III (and Raelee); grandchildren: Warren IV (and Sarah), Amber (and Solomon), Benjamin, Autumn, Faith, Hannah, Jack, Garrett, Silas, Quinn, and Austin; great-grandchildren: Isabella, Israel, and Ezekiel. Also, she is survived by many special cousins and friends.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Crossroads to Calvary Church in Morrill from 10-11 a.m. with funeral services immediately following.

A private internment will take place in the family cemetery in Searsmont at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at ripostafh.com.

