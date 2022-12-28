Fern Myra Skellings, 87, of Waldoboro, passed away on Dec. 25, 2022. Fern was born on July 26, 1935 to Stuart R. Coburn and Alice M. Coburn in Rumford.
As a child, Fern grew up in Maine. She then later moved to California, where, as a single parent, she worked at Humboldt State University while also working toward her degree. She was the Assistant Media Center Director, retiring in 1995 after a 30-year career. She then moved back to Maine.
Fern loved the arts, traveling and loved to go to museums all over the world and she was also a voracious reader. She was a fiercely independent person.
Fern was predeceased by her parents; brother, Calvin Coburn; and sister, Lois Hoch. She is survived by her daughter, Sonnet Fairrington and her husband, Gordon, of McCall, Ida.; brother, Bob Colburn, of Daytona Beach, Fla.; sister, Joan Bruso, of Chickapee, Mass.; brother-in-law, Bud Hoch, of Waldoboro; sister-in-law, Lynn Coburn; grandson, Cutler Fairrington, of McCall, Ida.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will honor Fern privately.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.