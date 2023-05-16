Flora Elizabeth Bowden, 94, passed away on May 3, 2023, at her home in Warren surrounded by her family. Flora was born in Friendship to Emery and Lena Carter Simmons on July 4, 1928.

She grew up in Warren and graduated from Warren High School. She also completed a postgraduate course in bookkeeping in Camden after high school. She worked for Orne’s Insurance Co. in Rockland before her marriage to Otto “Pat” H. Bowden in 1947.

Flora was a life-long member of Warren Baptist Church. She loved to read and so enjoyed playing scrabble with her family and friends.

Flora and her husband, Pat, bought his ancestral home on Sidensparker Pond in Warren and expanded it to Bowden’s Egg Farm. They raised five children.

Flora is predeceased by her husband, Otto “Pat” Bowende; her parents; and brothers, Glendon Simmons and Lloyd Wellington Sr. She is survived by her children, Dennis (Nancy Curtis) Bowden, Donna (Ed) Bowden-Ott, Dale (James) Flagg, Denise (Ron) Philbrook, and Donn (Wanda) Bowden. Grandchildren, Dennis Cloutier (Kami), Chad (Katy) Cloutier, Libby (Paul) Miner, Ben (Hilarie) Kennedy, Anna Kennedy, Larry (Billie-Jo) Philbrook, Allison (Brandon) Moody, Melissa Philbrook and fiancé, Eric Peltola, Megan Bowden, Rachel Curtis-Bowden; and 12 great-grandchildren; four step grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; special nieces and nephews, Linda Bowden Elwell, Pam Wellington, Lloyd Wellington, Ann Simmons Nerny, and Wayne Simmons.

Funeral services were held at Warren Baptist Church on May 9.

To extend online condolences, visit Flora’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

