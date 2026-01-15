Florence A. “Flo” “Funny Grammy” Weeks, age 95, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 at Mount St. Joseph Nursing Home in Waterville. She was born in Gardiner on March 7, 1930 a daughter of the late Henry and Mae (Blanchard) Holt.

Mrs. Weeks was a homemaker for most of her life and had worked for several years as a cook at the Whitefield School and was also employed by the Greene Post Office.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick Gray; a son, Raymond Weeks Jr.; a daughter, Priscilla Gray; a grandchild, Shane Weeks; her brother, Warren Holt; and a sister, Shirley Davis.

Mrs. Weeks is survived by two sons: Daniel J. Weeks and his wife, Lisa, Alan Weeks and a daughter-in-law, Kim Weeks, all of Whitefield; a sister, Betty Lancaster, of China; six grandchildren: Timothy Weeks and his wife, Jenn, Danielle MacDonald and her husband, David, Christopher Weeks and his wife, Mariah, Jessica Weeks and fiancée, Brock Glidden, Jon Tyler and his wife, Hannah, and Marshall Weeks; great-grandchildren: Maddy, Kelley, Charlotte, Aubrey, Acadia, Cameron, Peter, Luke, and Essence; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

At her request, there will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service will take place in the spring in Maine Avenue Cemetery, in Farmingdale.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME 04330.

Condolences, stories, and photos may be shared at plummerfh.com.

