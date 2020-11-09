Florence “Fondy” York, 83, of Nobleboro, passed away after a quiet and courageous battle with cancer, on the morning of Nov. 7, 2020 at the LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta.

She will be laid to rest privately. A public celebration to remember Fondy will be held in the spring or summer of next year. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Fondy’s memory may be made to Special Olympics of Maine, 125 John Roberts Road, South Portland, ME 04106; or Mobius, 319 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

