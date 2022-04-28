A graveside service for Florence Hutchins, of Jefferson, who passed away on March 24, 2022, will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, May 12 at the Orff’s Corner Cemetery, Route 32, in Waldoboro.
Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.
