Florence Marie (Griffin) Hutchins passed away at her home in Jefferson on March 24, 2022, at the age of 92. Florence was born March 18, 1930, in Appleton to Wallace Griffin and Edna (Morang) Griffin.

She was married in June of 1947 to Harland Hutchins, whom she says was the love of her life. Their daughter, Dale, was born in 1952.

Florence leaves behind life-long friend, Arlene White; several nieces and nephews; and a son-in-law. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Harland, in 2005 and daughter, Dale, in 2018.

Florence loved the outdoors as a child and worked on the family farm haying. She worked at Sylvania in Waldoboro for over 30 years until she retired. After retirement, Florence kept busy with her gardens, mowing her lawn, and snow blowing her driveway well into her 90s.

She raked blueberries, enjoyed gardening, and canned a lot of her own food. She also loved making a lot of her own clothes and knitting outfits for children. Her passions were playing the piano, the guitar, and her harmonica with her family and friends. Florence loved music and played right up to the time she passed.

Florence had a lot of help and support in the last years of her life that made it possible for her to keep her own home where she always wanted to be and was very grateful to everyone that helped her achieve that goal.

Florence will be sadly missed by a lot of people and her closest friend, Roland, who made it possible for Florence to be in her own home.

A graveside service will be held at a date to be announced.

