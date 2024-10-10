Florence Mary Budge-Landry, 77, of Harpswell, passed away on Oct. 4, 2024 at home with her loved ones by her side. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Ronald J. Landry, of 38 years.

Florence was born on Feb. 24, 1947, to Edith Vanessa Crockett-Budge and Fred A. Budge, of Mattawamkeag.

After high school, Florence worked at Foster’s Manufacturing. Florence also worked 22 years at Eastern Maine Medical Center.

In 1986, Florence married the love of her life, Ronald J. Landry. They lived in Bangor for several years, until buying their dream farm house in Orrington.

Florence loved going to watch the Red Sox play and also watching them on the television. She enjoyed playing miniature golf, taking the boat out on Moosehead Lake, and camping at Powder Horn campground in Old Orchard.

Florence retired in 2017 at the age of 70, from EMMC.

Florence was predeceased by both her parents; Fred A. Budge Jr., Bert E. Budge; sister-in-law, Joyce M. Budge.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Bourinot­Brown and her husband, special son-in-law, Bruce Brown, both of Lincoln. Grandsons, Shawn, Corey, and Ryan Cahill, Alex Brown, and Kameron Landry; granddaughter, Zoe Landry. Great-grandson, Brody Cahill. Florence had nine nephews and a niece. Sister and brother-in-law, Edith and Lincoln Yates; and a sister­in-law, Rena Dziengiel.

She is also survived by her stepdaughter and husband, Laurie and Mark Marsters, of Harpswell. Granddaughters, Meghan Moore, Emily and Grace Marsters, and Abbiegail Marsters (predeceased). Great-grandchildren, Marlowe, Wylden, and Alouette Moore.

Services will be held at East Orrington Congregational Church in Orrington, Oct. 27, 2024 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Maine Cancer Foundation.

