Floyd “Kelly” Callahan, 65, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Portland, on June 26, 2023. Born on July 15, 1957 in Damariscotta, he was the son of Richard and Bethiah (Steer) Callahan.

Kelly grew up in Round Pond and attended Bristol schools. He graduated from Lincoln Academy in Newcastle and Southern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in South Portland before entering the workforce.

He was predeceased by his father, Richard Callahan; a brother, Richard Callahan Jr.; and a sister, Peggy Olson.

He is survived by his mother, Bethiah Callahan, of Round Pond; sister-in-law, Leigh Callahan, of Woolwich; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Kelly will be laid to rest privately in the Chamberlain Cemetery in Round Pond.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

