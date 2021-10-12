With deep sadness in our hearts, we announce that on Oct. 7, 2021, we lost the love of our lives, our hero, and our champion, Forest Peaslee, to an unexpected illness.

Forest was the oldest son of Forest and Delia Peaslee born on Nov. 15, 1948, in the town of Somerville.

Forest had a passion for hard work and dedication to family. He started helping his father at the early age of 8 pulling parts from vehicles in the junkyard. It was that dedication to family and a strong will that allowed Forest to build a successful multi-faceted company against all odds with only an eighth-grade education and an idea for success.

Forest had an infectious smile and laugh that made him a bright light for people to gather around and his ability to connect with great friends, wonderful employees, and the dedication of a loving family that truly made all of his endeavors so successful. He especially loved to share the workload with his three sons, Jamie, Joey, and Johnny. Through the combined efforts of all of these wonderful people and talented drivers, Forest and the team at LLP company proudly built a fleet of 35 Peterbilt trucks with shining chrome flying pigs on the hood leading the way down countless roads throughout the country.

Forest lived the fullest of lives. He enjoyed logging, driving trucks over the road, racing cars at Wiscasset Speedway, and spending time talking with folks at the store he built in the ’90s, Peaslee’s Quick Stop. Forest had many friends in life that meant so much to him but to continue this history without mention of his favorite partners in crime JR and JP would be a true injustice, those two little pups meant the world to him. He also loved his farm and enjoyed spending many hours on his equipment building roads throughout the woods and in the pastures where the buffalo, elk, and deer herds roamed freely. It was these same roads that he most enjoyed bringing new visitors, friends, and family on gator rides to spend time with all his animal friends. Forest’s love of automobiles was always present in his life and most recently as he started to slow down from work and enjoy what we will call “semi-retirement” he collected a few really nice ones. He had the deepest appreciation for his ’28 Buick and it’s very possible you might recall seeing him driving down the road in one beautiful ride or another.

With all of Forest’s interests, work success, and adventures aside there was only one thing that really mattered the most to Forest, and that was his family. He adored his wife of 54 years Linda and always made sure there were fresh bouquets of flowers around the house for her to enjoy. He gave freely all of his love and support, his kindness, and his counsel to his three sons Jamie, Joey, and Johnny. He offered every bit of his love to his wonderful grandchildren Katie, Kelsey, Hayden, Andrew, and Lauren. Believe it or not, Forest still had enough gas in his tank to love his great-grandchildren Konner, Jace, Carter, Isaac, and Jacob in just the same way. Without a doubt, we will feel his love for all of our days and are truly blessed to have received it.

Forest was predeceased by his father, Forest Earland Peaslee Sr.; his mother, Delia Grace Smith Peaslee; sisters, Muriel Anne and Marianne Potter; his brothers, Peter Peaslee, Frank Sidelinger, and Frederick Sidelinger. Forest is survived by his loving wife, Linda Brann Peaslee; his sons, Jamie Peaslee and wife, Kelly, Joey Peaslee, and Johnny Peaslee; his five grandchildren, Katelynd Peaslee Scofield and husband, Thomas Scofield, Kelsey Peaslee Smith, and Hayden Peaslee; five great-grandchildren, Konner, Jace, Carter, Isaac, and Jacob. Survived by his brothers, Teddy and wife, Eileen, Dannie and wife, Charlie, Neil and wife, Susan, Kenneth Sidelinger and wife, Gladys; and brothers, Larry and Hunter; sisters, Jane Huegel, Bunny Daniels, Ceceil Rogers and husband Jimmy; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved very much.

Visitation is set from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Windsor, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18. A celebration of life will take place at Broken Acres Retreat in Jefferson following the burial in Fairview Cemetery, Jefferson.

Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at plummerfh.com.

