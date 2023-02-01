Forrest C. Hunt, 83, passed away on Jan. 22, 2023, with family by his side.

Forrest was born at home on Bunker Hill, Newcastle, on Jan. 18, 1940, to Beryl and Eldon Hunt. The oldest of five boys, he attended local schools and the University of Orono before travelling to work “down range” with his friend and future brother-in-law, Kit Nissen. Forrest and Kit worked on a long range missile tracking program on Ascension Island in the South Atlantic, saving enough money to take a trip around the world in their early 20s. Each took their younger sibling on their travels, and by the time they returned to Maine, Forrest had fallen in love with his future wife, Kit’s younger sister, Karen. Forrest and Karen remained together for the next 60 years, until his death.

For the first two years of their marriage they lived in Fairbanks, Alaska, while Forrest served in the Army and was stationed at Fort Wainwright. It was in Alaska that they welcomed their daughter, Kathy, with the births of daughter Kelsey and son Topher following on their return to Maine.

Over the next several decades, Forrest worked as a general contractor, helped run his family’s lumber business, and raised beef cattle on the family farm built by his grandfather. For many years he also raised Belgian draft horses, enjoying his time – along with son Topher – in the pulling ring on the fair circuit.

In their later years, as winters became harder to bear, Forrest and Karen split their time between Maine and Florida. However, Forrest was sure to stay in Maine long enough into the fall to go deer hunting with the Hunt Rangers. He truly enjoyed the pursuit of the elusive white tail. As Ranger One of the Hunt Rangers, he is known to have said “my gun does not have scales and my license says State of Maine.” An incredibly accurate shot, he earned the nickname “Ace” for his marksmanship.

Forrest was a natural athlete and remained active as long as he was able. He competed at the varsity level in several school sports, and was the first Lincoln Academy student to score more than 1,000 points during his high school basketball career. As an adult, he played men’s league softball and was a talented golfer. His perfectionism and fierce competitiveness earned him a club championship at Wawenock Golf Club and was fodder for many anecdotes; you never knew what Forrest might say or do on the golf course. Following a particularly frustrating round with friends, Forrest reportedly tied his putter to the back of his truck with a rope and dragged it the roughly 20 miles back to Damariscotta before throwing it in the river.

Forrest lived life with intensity and a wry sense of humor. He will be missed by his many loyal friends and family.

Forrest was predeceased by his brother, Raymond.

Forrest is survived by his wife, Karen; children, Kathy Chadwick, Kelsey Robinov, and Topher (Vickie) Hunt; brothers, Wilder (Ellen) Hunt, Don (Chris) Hunt, and Norman (Judy) Hunt; sister-in-law Erica Mahan; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Forrest’s life will be held in the spring.

Forrest’s family would like to thank the talented staff at Avita of Stroudwater and Compassus Hospice in Scarborough for their loving and attentive care.

