Frances Baker, 106, of Jersey City, N.J., died on Dec. 29, 2020. Frances was born on April 4, 1914 in Cushing, to parents Ernest Crute and Olivia Wallace Crute.

Frances was born and raised in Cushing. When she was an adult she moved to New Jersey, where she was employed as a seamstress and raised her family. Frances enjoyed taking day trips in the car with her family to different places in Maine as well as in Florida and to historical sites in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. She was an active member of the House of God.

Frances is predeceased by her daughter, Ruth J. Wilcox. She is survived by her son, Harold Baker of Jersey City, N.J.; daughter-in-law, Rose Baker of Jersey City, N.J.; and granddaughter, Rosemary Wilcox Fromer of Lebanon, Ohio.

A private burial will be held in Maine.

Friends and family are invited to share their memories of Frances by visiting her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

