Frances Josephine (House) Mank, 93, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully on Dec. 18, 2024, at Harborview Cottage in Newcastle surrounded by loved ones. Born in Waldoboro on Jan. 14, 1931, she was the daughter of Elbridge and Shirley (Decosta) House.

Frances spent her early childhood in Waldoboro and Belfast before settling in South Bristol where she attended school. She worked many years assisting the elderly before retiring to the simple life on the farm in Waldoboro where she helped raise cattle with her husband, Edwin.

Frances enjoyed puzzles, attending county fairs, going to dances, and camping. Of course, it wasn’t the “roughing it” type of camping especially when it came to food. Hamburgers and hot dogs usually gave way to full course meals like turkey dinners with all the fixings that she’d prepare inside her Winnebago. Her passion was family and she’s fondly remembered for her large gatherings, especially around the holidays. It was rare that there wasn’t a pot of stew on the woodstove or a pan of her famous mac and cheese in the oven for all to enjoy. She was also an avid race fan. She spent many days at Wiscasset Raceway and was known to have taken a lap or two in the Powderpuff derby!

Frances was predeceased by her parents; two husbands: Rostron Connors, of Boothbay, and Edwin Mank, of Waldoboro; three brothers: Reginald “Buddy” House, of South Bristol, Roger House, of Melbourne, Fla., and Richard House, of Oceanside, Calif.; and four children: Jerome “Jerry” Farrin, of New Harbor, Patrick Farrin, of Boothbay, Rebecca (Farrin) Dolloff, of Boothbay, and Ruth Farrin, of Boothbay Harbor.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Connors) Santheson and husband, Kyle, of Waldoboro; daughter-in-law, Lilla (Benner) Farrin, of New Harbor; seven grandchildren: Gary Farrin and wife, Michelle, of Round Pond, Kelly Farrin and wife, Marcy, of Boothbay, Kipp Farrin and partner, Elizabeth Tilton, of Boothbay, Brian Dolloff and wife, Anne, of Boothbay, Eric Dolloff and finance, Kelsey Small, of Newcastle, Andrew Santheson, of Waldoboro, and Kayla (Santheson) Stewart, of Brunswick. Five great-grandchildren: Eve Dolloff, of Waldoboro, Zachary Farrin, of New Harbor, Gavin and Jayden Dolloff, of Newcastle, and Nolan Stewart, of Brunswick; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private family remembrance will be held in the spring.

The family would like to offer a very special thanks to the caregivers at Harborview Cottage. Despite the news breaking just before Christmas that the facility was closing, their compassion, dedication, and love for their patients was completely evident and greatly appreciated especially during Frances’ last days.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro, ME 04572.

