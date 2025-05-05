Frances S. (Small) Lash, age 104, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s residence in Stoughton, Mass. on May 2, 2025. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Lincoln Lash Jr., with whom she shared 55 years of marriage before his passing in 2002. Born in San Francisco, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Ralph Hugo Small and Katherine (Nason) May Small, and grew up in Washington, where she was educated in Seattle.

She attended Colby College and graduated from Boston University, where she earned a bachelor’s in education. She enlisted in the Navy at age 21 from 1943-1947 and was proud to serve her country. She moved to Maine in 1973 and became a full-time resident of New Harbor, spending countless summers and time with her family making memories. Frances was a dedicated homemaker and mother and enjoyed playing tennis and cribbage and spending time with her family and friends.

Frances is survived by her children, Robert Lash and his wife, Jane, of Milton, Nancy Lash and her husband, Joseph Coulter, of Stoughton, Mass., David Lash, and the late Albert Lash III; and leaves behind her daughter-in-law, Deborah Lash. She was the grammy to nine grandkids and several great-grandkids.

Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frances’ memory may be made to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or at mspca.org, or Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine, at gsfb.org.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Farley Funeral Home.

