Frances Strong “Bunny” (Bogardus) Lang was born Jan. 15, 1931 in Bronxville, N.Y., the daughter of John Arthur Bogardus and Elinor Morris Strong, sister of John (Jack) Bogardus Jr. She was survived by William (Bud) Clark Lang, who has since passed, her husband of 64 years, who she married on April 7, 1956. Children, Andrew, deceased 2002, wife Elizabeth Ann (Betty Ann), of Coventry, R.I., grandchildren James of West Warwick, and Katherine of Warwick; Sallie wife Erika, grandchild Helen YuYu, all of Oakland, Calif.; John (Jack), wife, Jennifer, grandchildren John, Morgan Frances, and Jordan, all of Pembroke, Mass.; William Jr., deceased in infancy, Daniel, deceased in infancy.

A full obituary is available at hillfuneralhome.com/obits.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3 at the field next to 3 Lockhart Lane, Pemaquid.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the Tomorrow Fund, or the charity of your choice.

