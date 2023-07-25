Frances W. Williamson, of Jefferson, passed into rest on July 20 at the age of 105. She was born in Morrill on April 8, 1918, the daughter of Eva and Roland Woodbury. She graduated from Crosby High School in Belfast and the Eastern Beauty and Barber School in Bangor. On June 22, 1941, she married Donald O. Johnston. They purchased an apple orchard in Jefferson and soon after had their only child, Donald B. Johnston. Fran operated Lakeview Orchards and the apple stand for 33 years, as well as a beauty shop in her home for 31 years. After her husband’s death in 1971, Fran married Andrew W. Williamson II, of Jefferson, in 1973. With this marriage, Fran gained a second family.

Fran was active in many service organizations throughout her life. She lead 4-H clubs, was a member of and Sunday school teacher at the First Baptist Church in Jefferson, served on local governmental committees, and held leadership positions with the local woman’s club, historical society, and Eastern Star organizations. In her retirement, she loved to play golf, travel, paint, garden, and spend time at her cottages in Friendship and on Damariscotta Lake. Fran was also known for her formal family dinners, homemade cream puffs, and many pies she baked for family, friends, bake sales, and church suppers. In 2015, the town of Jefferson presented her with the Jefferson Cane, an honor bestowed on the oldest resident in town.

Fran was predeceased by her parents, Eva and Roland Woodbury; her brothers and their wives, Lloyd and Roberta Woodbury and Blaine and Nell Woodbury; sister, Joan Rice; daughter-in-law, Barbara Zucchi; stepson, Andrew Williamson III and his wife, Louise Williamson; and husbands, Donald O. Johnston and Andrew Williamson II.

She is survived by her loving son, Donald B. Johnston; grandchildren, Deborah Johnston, Greg Johnston and his wife, Mary Johnston, Darcy Johnston and her husband, Poly Collins, Erika Johnston and her husband, Jason Rich, Andy Williamson IV and his wife, Sue Williamson, Heather Thomas and her husband, Leighton Thomas, Elizabeth Williamson and her husband, Blaine Jeffrey Gross, John Williamson and his wife, Renee Williamson, and Paul Williamson and his wife, Kirsten Dorsey; and great-grandchildren, Andrew Johnston and his wife, Nikki Johnston, Rachel Little and her husband, Alex Little, Stella Collins, Elliot Rich, Azalea Rich, Andrew Williamson V and his wife, Hannah Williamson, Sarah Williamson, Owen Williamson, Zachary Thomas, Christopher Thomas, Lexus Williamson, Jacob Williamson, Jessica Williamson, Cecelia Williamson, Charlotte Williamson, Gwen Dorsey; and great-great-granddaughter, Drew Williamson. Fran is also survived by her brother-in-law, Willard Rice Jr.; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A funeral is scheduled for Monday, July 31, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Jefferson. There will be a private burial for the family at Pierpont Cemetery in Washington following the service.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, light a candle for Frances or to share a story or picture, please visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

