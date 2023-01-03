Francis Reynolds Welch Jr., “Rennie,” 74, of Bristol, passed away on the morning of Dec. 31, 2022 at the Maine General Medical Center in Augusta after a courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of life for Rennie will be held in the summer. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of the Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

