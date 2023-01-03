Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Francis Reynolds Welch Jr.

at

Francis Reynolds Welch Jr., “Rennie,” 74, of Bristol, passed away on the morning of Dec. 31, 2022 at the Maine General Medical Center in Augusta after a courageous battle with cancer.

A celebration of life for Rennie will be held in the summer. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of the Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^