We are sad to announce the passing of Frank “Colby” Ouellette of Waldoboro. Frank passed away at home peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born in Hanover, N.H. on May 4, 1941. Frank was a self employed carpenter and owner of Village Builders. When not building you would find him in his beautiful flower garden which was admired by all passersby. Frank was never too busy to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. Frank also enjoyed fishing, ATV riding and spending time with family and friends.

Frank was predeceased by his mother, Eilleen Stewart; twin brother, Benjamin Ouellette; and brother, David Reckards Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Gloria Ouellette; daughters, Debbie Collemer, and Laurie Collins; sister, Judy Vealey and brother-in-law, Charles; and sister, Linda Romer. He is also survived by many nieces, nephew, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

