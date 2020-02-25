Frank Deering Genthner Jr., age 54, of Bristol, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Feb. 21, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born Oct. 19, 1965 in Panorama, Calif. to Frank Genthner Sr. and Susan Lyon.

Frank grew up in Bristol and attended Bristol School and Lincoln Academy, enjoying the sports of soccer and baseball.

He worked many jobs, doing each one with vigor and pride. His passions were working on the water, be it working on a barge or a fishing boat.

In his free time he loved to hunt and fish. His greatest joy of all was his beautiful year-and-a-half-old son, Wyatt Genthner.

Frank is survived by his father, Frank Genthner Sr. and his stepmother, Cecilia Genthner of Bristol; his mother, Susan Lyon of California; his fiancée, Lauren Doele and son, Wyatt Genthner, both of Bristol; son, Brandon Simmons of Bristol; brothers, Michael Genthner of South Bristol, and Charles Lyon of Los Angeles, Calif.; stepbrother, Deering Genthner Jr. of Bristol; stepsister, Christine Gove and husband Scott Gove of Damariscotta; uncle and aunt, Clell and Gerri Genthner of Damariscotta; aunt, Lois Benner of Belfast; three grandchildren; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to join Frank’s family for a service to celebrate his life at 5 p.m. on Friday evening, Feb. 28 at Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Reverend Richard Newell will officiate. A reception and a time for continued visitation will follow the service.

Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Frank’s memory to his memorial fund, payable to Lauren Doele, ℅ The First, P.O. Box #940, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

