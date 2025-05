A graveside service for Frank E. Waltz Sr., who passed away on Feb. 10, 2025, will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at the Trask Lawn Cemetery in Jefferson.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

