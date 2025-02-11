Frank E. Waltz Sr., 88, of Jefferson, passed away on the morning of Feb. 10, 2025. Frank was born on Sept. 29, 1936, the son of Sewall Waltz and Irene (Robinson) Waltz. Frank grew up in Damariscotta Mills with his 10 siblings.

Frank was predeceased by his cherished wife, Kathleen, of 61 years; and two sons, Frank Jr. and Harlow Sr.

He is survived by his three sons, Arthur and his wife, Bonnie, Ira and his spouse, Jeffrey, and Dana; 10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his significant other of four years, Sharon Leighton, of Washington, Maine.

Frank loved being outside, maintaining the Damariscotta Mills Fish Ladder, raising hell with the local fishermen, spending summers at the local fairs in the show and pulling ring, eating natural casing hotdogs, and dancing.

He especially loved his oxen, Pepsi and Cola. He pulled, showed, and worked twitching wood, as well proudly showing them in local parades.

Frank was known for his saying “I am pretty good for a little fella.” He would never say goodbye, always “See Ya.”

Per Frank’s wishes, there will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at the Trask Lawn Cemetery in Jefferson.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

