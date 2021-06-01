Frank J. Slack, 82, of Newville, Pa., formerly of Chamberlain, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at West Shore Hospital. Born in Lambertville, N.J. on Oct. 29, 1938, he is survived by a sister, Mary Voorhees of Dillsburg, Pa.; a brother, Charles R. Slack of Lambertville, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Slack was an English teacher at Norwalk High School in Connecticut for 25 years, serving as English department chairperson for 15 years. After retirement in 1997, he moved to the coastal village of Chamberlain. In 2009 he moved to central Pennsylvania to be closer to his family.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at Green Ridge Village in Newville, Pa. for their compassionate care and friendship.

Memorial contributions in Frank’s honor may be made to the English Department, Norwalk High School, 23 Calvin Murphy Dr., Norwalk, CT 08530. At Frank’s request, there will be no formal service.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Frank J. Slack, please visit the Tribute Store, tinyurl.com/dvs7sc95.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

