Frank Lawrence Hollis, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at the Sussman House in Rockport.

Born on Oct. 4, 1933 in Bangor, he was the son of Clyde and Attalie Hollis, of Veazie. Frank grew up in Brewer and Veazie, attending a one-room schoolhouse before moving on to high school. It was there that he met his wife, Sue; he was the football player and she was the cheerleader. Their nicknames for one another were “Popeye” and “Olive Oyl.” They married, and in 1954, Frank signed up to serve in the U.S. Army in Monterey, Calif. Later, while raising two small children, he attended and graduated from the University of Maine in Orono with a degree in engineering.

As a young man, Frank rebuilt a car from the town dump to be his first vehicle. He developed important skills and learned how to fix anything and everything. He passed those skills down to his three children over the years while renovating houses, having them work alongside him, and letting them spend time in his workshop.

Moving to the coast brought out a passion for sailing. Starting small with a 16-foot boat, the family would pile in for short trips to the local islands of Penobscot Bay. Weekends were filled with digging dams, cooking on the beach, and camping. Over the years, Frank learned the bay by heart and graduated to a 40-foot boat named Moxie. One year, he guided a large group of sailors from Marblehead around the islands, bringing them to hidden spots not found on the charts.

Frank had a natural gift for making lifelong friends wherever he went. He possessed a constant curiosity about life, a sharp sense of humor, and a relentless drive to learn. Professionally, he served in management for many years at Sylvania in Waldoboro, worked at Tibbetts Industries in Camden, and Echo Products in Locke Mills.

Frank was predeceased by his wife, Sue Carol Hollis; and his son, David Hollis. He is survived by his son, Richard Hollis and his wife, Melissa, of Winthrop; and his daughter, Lynn Cooke and her husband, David, of Rockport. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews; and his very special friend, Maria Higgins, whom he cherished.

The family welcomes you to a celebration of life at The Boat House, at 34 Commercial St. in Belfast on June 6, 2026 at 1 p.m., followed by refreshments. As on-site parking is limited, those who are able are encouraged to utilize local public parking. For further directions and parking information, please visit Frank’s Book of Memories at bchfh.com. A private family burial will take place at a later date at Lakeside Cemetery in Hampden.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gary’s House, a safe, comfortable, and affordable home away from home for families and individuals receiving medical treatment. Donations may be sent to Gary’s House, 97 State St., Portland, ME 04101 or please call Gary’s House at 535-1320. A donation basket will also be available at Frank’s celebration of life.

To share a story or memory with Frank’s family, please visit their Book of Memories at bchfh.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland, ME 04841.

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