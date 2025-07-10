Frank P. King, 97, of Nobleboro, passed away at home on the morning of July 8, 2025. Born in Utica, N.Y. on Nov. 19, 1927, he was orphaned and at two was adopted by Anthony and Bhula King. He went on to have five siblings (all deceased), Anthony, Dorothy, Thomas, Donald, and Caroline.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945 to serve his country during WWII. In 1955, he married his love, Barbara L. Gebell, and they had three children.

Frank ran his own sheet metal business, Viking Heating & Cooling in Paramus, N.J. He was also very active in the fire department, and worked his way to Chief and helped the town form the Fire Prevention Bureau.

He enjoyed hunting, and had a love for Maine, so he moved here with his family after buying Longley’s Campground and renaming it to Duck Puddle Campground in Nobleboro in 1973. Frank spent his later years as Code Enforcement Officer for Bristol and Damariscotta until his retirement.

Besides his parents and siblings, he was predeceased by his son, Garrett P. King; and his grandson, W. Patrick King.

Frank is survived by his wife of 70 years, Barbara L. King; son, Wayne P. King and wife, Lisa; daughter, Patricia K. Coffin; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Ian and Garrett Coffin, Jason King, Kristen Lane, Kaitlin King, and Jessica McDaniel; as well as 22 great-grandchildren.

Frank lived and loved, and had an amazingly long life.

A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at the Wells-Hussey American Legion Post No. 42, 527 Main St. in Damariscotta.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

