Franklin R. Hayward passed away peacefully on June 8, 2022, surrounded by his family.

Frank was born at home in Caribou on Jan. 13, 1937, to Earl F. and Theora Wright Hayward.

He was a graduate of Caribou High School in 1953 and the University of Maine in 1957 where he received his Bachelors of Science in Chemistry. He went on to earn a Master’s in Chemistry at the University of Wyoming, Laramie, in 1966.

Frank met the love of his life and married Laura Jones on Feb. 20, 1960, in Alna. Throughout their marriage, they lived in New Boston and Hampstead, N.H., Lakeland, Fla., Woolwich, and Wiscasset.

He was a public high school science teacher for 17 years, co-founded and operated Chop Point Camp in Woolwich for 30 years, and served as the principal for Chop Point School for 21 years, retiring in 2009.

Frank was a lay-pastor of the North Woolwich Methodist Church and the Day’s Ferry Congregational Church for 12 years. He remained an active member of the North Woolwich Methodist Church.

Frank leaves his wife, Laura; his children, Bryan (Martha), of Woolwich, Pamela Pederson, of Woolwich, Robert (Susan), of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; six grandchildren, Heather Power (Brian), of Topsham, Laura, of Woolwich, Christian, of Bath, Jennifer (Andrew) Ryan, of Wiscasset, Jackson, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Willa, of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; and his sister, Betty Jean Pelletier (Robert), of Millinocket.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at directcremationofmaine.com.

