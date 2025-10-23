Franklyn Richard Tichy died peacefully at home at the age of 97, surrounded by family, caregivers, and his beloved wife of 67 years, Carol. Frank was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He spent his summers in Interlocken, Mich. becoming a skilled sailor, a passion that stayed with him the rest of his life.

After graduating from high school, he hopped trains across the country finally ending up in California before he enlisted and served in the Army’s 82nd Airborne division. Frank was a competitive swimmer both in the Army and on scholarship in college. He graduated from Michigan State University with a degree in industrial design.

He married Carol and after several promotions and moves at Ryerson Steel, they settled in Bellevue, Wash. Frank and Carol built a cottage on Whidbey Island where they made sure their three girls learned to swim, sail, fish, waterski, downhill ski, and enjoy all the Northwest had to offer.

Frank loved early American antiques and architecture. He and Carol would take trips to New England to hunt for antiques and to visit historical colonial sites. He eventually left Ryerson Steel to start Authentic Colonial Homes and build New England style homes in the greater Seattle area. He was known for his attention to detail and the high-quality craftsmanship of his houses. He and Carol lovingly moved an 18th century inn from Massachusetts and rebuilt it on Whidbey Island where they lived on their farm for 25 years.

Frank and Carol moved to Maine in 2005 in an old Cape he moved from Damariscotta and reassembled on Rackliff Island. There he sailed and learned to turn wooden bowls in his shop. They finally settled in Union with spectacular views of the White Mountains.

To say that in life Frank was a force of nature would not begin to account for his insatiable curiosity, sense of humor, enthusiasm, and generous spirit. Throughout his 97 years, and right up until the end, Frank hunted down and asked anyone who knew him to search for busted up boat models, antique shore birds and decoys in need of repair. His hands were ever busy carving, turning, painting, and fixing, and he delighted in the assistance he received from family members, friends, and caregivers.

Frank is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters, Lisa Tichy and her partner, Peter Eaton, Karin Tichy, Lolly and her husband, James Nelson; and three grandchildren, Julia Tichy-Dupuis, and Tess and Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Frank’s remembrance to: Friends of Ebey’s, P.O. Box 958, Coupeville, WA 98239 to benefit Ebey’s Landing National Historic Reserve.

