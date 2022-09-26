Frazier Hart, 65, son of George and Josephine Hart, passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. He was born at LincolnHealth – Miles Campus in Damariscotta, and was a 1975 graduate of The Dr. Franklin Perkins School in Lancaster, Mass. Over the years he attended Mobius in Damariscotta and Creative Works in Augusta.

In addition to his family, he had a great passion for “The Sound of Music” (particularly Julie Andrews), Johnny Cash, and John Wayne, though not necessarily in that order.

He had a love of animals, especially horses, spending many vacations at dude ranches in Wyoming, often with Peter Sherman as his traveling companion.

Frazier was predeceased by his parents; sister, Kenner Myers; and nephew, Chase Myers.

He is survived by his sister, Maia Hart; brother, Wim and sister-in-law, Virginia Hart; brother-in-law, Winslow Myers; and niece, Anna Myers.

Besides his immediate family, he would wish to thank those who helped him live a long and joyful life: Cheryl “Trilby” Boyd; the staff at Lawrence Acres in Pittsfield; Sharon, Charlie, and Michael Mitchell; and most recently Monette and Paul Dibden in Augusta.

Frazier will be missed but his spirit will remain with us forever.

A service is planned for early summer. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

