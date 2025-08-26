Frederic ‘Fred’ B. Hatch III

Frederic B. Hatch III, “Fred,” passed away peacefully in his home on Aug. 19, 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Fred was born in Damariscotta at Miles Memorial Hospital in 1942, the son of Evelyn and Frederic Boynton Hatch II. He was a graduate of the class of 1960 at Lincoln Academy, where he was crowned “Sir Lincoln” and was a letterman for his participation in the athletic programs.

Although Fred spent the last 40 years in New Harbor, his home was always in Damariscotta on Back Meadow Road where he served his community as a Damariscotta Select Board member for over six years. Fred also served the Masonic Lodge in Damariscotta where he was elected as the Worshipful Master of the lodge for two terms.

Fred had three passions in life: golf, baking cinnamon buns at the Cupboard Cafe, and his beloved wife, Claudia L. Hatch. Rain or shine, Fred could be found at Sheepscot Links from April through October. Fred was the original baker of the Cupboard Cafe cinnamon buns, from 1995 through 2024. Fred lovingly took care of his wife Claudia L. Hatch at home from 2019-2021 as she predeceased him in 2021, showing his devotion to her each day. Fred was the rock of his family, he didn’t always have many words, but when he spoke it was meaningful.

Fred is survived by his six children and their partners, Fred and Annette Hatch, of Auburn, James Hatch and Susan Schiro, of Rockland, Gary Hatch and his husband, Meynard Icaro, of Phoenix, Ariz., Joseph and Krista Hatch, of Newcastle, Mary Dee Grant, of Windsor, and Joanne Choate, of New Harbor. Fred is also survived by his sister, Pam Reed, of Damariscotta; his grandsons, Jonathan Hatch and Garrett Grant; and by many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caring for Kids, 2561 Bristol Road, New Harbor, ME 04554. A private service for immediate family will be held at the New Harbor Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

