Frederick B. O’Brien, 86, of Effingham, Ill., formerly of Maine, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham, Ill., surrounded by his loving family.

Frederick was born on July 7, 1934, in Salem, Mass., the son of Bertram and Greta (Tower) O’Brien. He married Marie Stacey on Feb. 21, 1956 in Essex, Mass.

Fred went to Essex County Agricultural School. Following graduation, he worked on farms. He especially loved working with the horses and cows. He was in the Army, serving his time in Hawaii using his agricultural background as a food inspector and part-time veterinarian. He and Marie welcomed their son Scott while there. They returned to Massachusetts and later had Beth. He was the best dad ever.

Fred’s final job was as the water superintendent in West Newbury, Mass. He was instrumental in developing West Newbury’s own independent water supply.

Fred and Marie built their dream home and moved to Union when they retired. They spent their time growing spiritually at Waldoboro Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and an elder. They truly loved their church family. They also enjoyed spending their time at the ocean, exploring the coastline. He could also go hunting and fishing anytime. Fred loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was their favorite playmate. Before bed he would listen to Marie play the piano for his own personal concert.

Fred is survived by his wife, Marie O’Brien of Effingham; daughter, Beth O’Brien-Schmidt and husband David of Effingham; grandchildren, Michael, Erica, Becky, Rachel, Rochelle, Chipman, and Brianna; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott; brother, Bill; sisters, Phyllis, Pat, and Marion; and his dogs, Barney, Mollie, and Clancy.

Private family services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Effingham. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham is assisting the family with arrangements.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, please wear a mask for all services and follow all social distancing guidelines.

Memorials may be made to Family Life Center or Calvary Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at johnsonandsonsfh.com.

