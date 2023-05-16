Frederick D. Walker, 84, of Sun City Center, Fla., passed away on April 19, 2023. He was born on Oct. 16, 1938 in Dover, N.H., to parents Frederick C. Walker and Ruth (Witham) Walker.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ann Marie Hughes Walker; a son, Frederick S. Walker, of Riverview, Fla.; sisters, Barbara Dutilley and her husband, Doug, of Claremont, N.H.; Ann Walker, of Stratham, N.H.; brother-in-law, Mo Dichard, of Dover, N.H.; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Virginia.

He graduated from Dover High School in 1956, University of New Hampshire in 1961, Naval Officer Candidate School, and earned his M.Ed in school administration at Bridgewater State College. Prior to entering the University of New Hampshire, he was honored to represent the state of New Hampshire on the American Legion Baseball Goodwill tour of six Latin American countries: El Salvador, Panama, Cuba, Colombia, Venezuela, and Puerto Rico, along with 15 other players representing their respective states. The tour was sponsored by the U.S. State Department and American Legion Baseball.

He served aboard the aircraft carrier USS Essex (CVS-9) for two years, visiting Copenhagen, London, Paris, Rome, Naples, Barcelona, Malta, and transited the Suez Canal to Karachi, Pakistan.

His ship was part of the blockade during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Fred spent four years as a Naval Science instructor at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy, and was a member of Naval Reserve Unit MIUW 21 in Portsmouth, N.H. He completed his military career as commanding officer of Ship Intermediate Maintenance Activity NORVA 601 in Manchester, N.H., and was a U.S. Naval Academy information officer, interviewing prospective candidates to the Naval Academy.

In civilian life, he taught 31 years at Spaulding High School in Rochester, N.H. where he especially enjoyed teaching biology, human anatomy, and coaching basketball and baseball at the junior varsity level. During summer months, he coached Babe Ruth and American Legion baseball. Fred’s final baseball accomplishment was establishing the Rochester Cardinals semi-pro baseball team that competed throughout New England.

He was a member of the Dover American Legion Post 8.

During Fred’s retirement years he enjoyed playing golf in Sun City Center, Fla., painting seascapes, inspired by Homer and Wyeth, exploring his roots in Scotland, Ireland, and England, and cruising to Alaska and the Caribbean. His love of family and the sea found Commander Walker and his First Mate sailing their sloops, Time Out and Pastime, along the Maine coast.

He was often found relaxing in his Adirondack chair high on the hill overlooking his favorite place on earth, Round Pond Harbor on the coast of Maine, awaiting the next wave of family and friends to visit, and enjoy laughter and a lobster or two.

He often said, “Life is a gift, enjoy each day to the fullest.” He certainly did!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John’s United Methodist Church, Cataract Ave., Dover, N.H.

To sign the online guestbook, go to purdyfuneralservice.com.

